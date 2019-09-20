|
|
Rita Theresa Martin
Oct. 20, 1935 - Sep. 17, 2019Rita passed away peacefully on September 17, 2019 at home in Martinez, surrounded by her family after a brief fight with cancer. Rita was born in San Francisco and was a graduate of Immaculate Conception Academy. Shortly after graduation Rita began her career in bookkeeping at Purity Stores in San Francisco where she met her lifelong friends Joan Holzhausen and Ann Smith. She continued bookkeeping where she made many wonderful friends until her retirement in 2001.
Rita loved life and spending time with her many dear family and friends. She enjoyed traveling, including her travel to Ireland to visit her many relatives. She loved to spoil family and friends by cooking, sharing lovely meals and bringing sweet treats to any gathering or party. She faithfully attended sporting events, school plays and celebrations with her adored grandsons.
Rita will be dearly missed by many but mostly by her family – her children Elizabeth and her husband Pete, Katherine and her partner Patrick Ryan, Michael and his wife Joy and especially her adored grandsons Cooper and Riley Timmerman and Daniel and Joseph Martin. She will be remembered by many friends, including all the special Russian River ladies, her dear friend from the age of 16 Lillian Sullivan, her friend Barbara Davies and all her many friends from Bingo at the Pleasant Hill and Martinez Senior Centers.
Rita was preceded in death by her parents Margaret and Humphrey Lynch and her beloved brothers Daniel and John Lynch.
A service will be held on Tuesday, September 24 at 10:00 am at Christ the King Catholic Church, at 199 Brandon Road, Pleasant Hill CA. A luncheon following the mass will be held at Boundary Oak Golf Course in Walnut Creek.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , Hospice East Bay or a .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019