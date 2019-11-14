|
|
Rita Gilmore Wester Rita Gilmore Wester was born in San Francisco November 19, 1918 and passed away peacefully, with family by her side on September 20, 2019. Raised in the Sunset District, Rita attended St. Anne's Grammar School, Galileo High School and San Mateo College. Rita was the beloved wife of the late Leonard Wester, and the adored sister of her older brothers, Ed and Bill Gilmore, who predeceased her. Best known as "Big Rita" by her family, she was treasured by her 4 nieces, 4 nephews, 8 grandnieces/nephews and 1 great-grandniece. She was predeceased by Penny, Rita, Barry and Michael Gilmore and is survived by Sherrie Canaga, Tony, Judy and Greg Gilmore. She will be greatly missed by her many grand nieces and nephews, Kim, Kelly, Casey, Michael, Kate, Sean, Kristina, Steven and Lily, her cousin, Marty Ochoa, as well as her in-laws, Penny, Lynne, Carol, Melinda, Duane Canaga, Ken Strong and her lifelong childhood friend, LaVern Bugna.
Rita lived in Hawaii, experiencing the attack on Pearl Harbor. Years later she traveled the world with her husband and the Shriners. Rita worked at the San Francisco Chronicle for 34 years, assistant to the managing editor. She was famous for her elegance, her sense of humor, her feistiness and her rice pudding. Rita was an avid sports fan – loyal to the 49ers, the Giants and the Warriors and was known to read the SF Chronicle 'green section' daily to review their standings. She could talk sports with the best of them!
Per Rita's request, there will be no funeral. Inurnment will be private. Contributions may be made in Rita's memory to the Rita F. Gilmore Class of 1979 Memorial Scholarship Award, and mailed to the University of San Francisco, 2130 Fulton Street, San Francisco, CA 94117.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 24, 2019