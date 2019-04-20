|
Robert Mario Abigana
January 24, 1948 - April 17, 2019Robert Mario Abigana passed away on April 17, 2019 in San Bruno, CA. Born Jan 24, 1948 in San Francisco, CA. Robert loved all kinds of music especially his "OLDIES"! His woodworking skills and knowledge were beyond the professional level.
Survived by his loving wife of 20 years Vicky; beloved stepfather to Ryan Marrs (Karen) and Gena Marrs; cherished grandfather "GrandPa Bob" to Joseph, Matthew and Sarah Marrs. Survived by sister Carol Burns (Danny), brother John Abigana (Carol) and several nieces, nephews and cousins that were very special to him.
He was preceded in death by his parents Bernard & Cordelia Abigana.
Visitation is on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 9:00AM with the funeral service starting at 10:00AM at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave. Daly City. Burial to follow at Olivet Memorial Park, 1601 Hillside Ave. Colma.
Donations to .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2019