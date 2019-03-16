Robert J. Asselin Nov. 21, 1922 - Jan. 31, 2019 Bob Asselin passed away peacefully on January 31st at the Knollwood Retirement Community in Washington, DC. He was 96, and maintained his mental alertness and sense of humor until the end. Bob was an S.F. native and lived in the Bay Area all but the last three and one-half years and during his service in WW II. He and Laura Jane Forester were married 65 years until her passing in 2009.



Bob was a graduate of St. Ignatius High School and U.S.F. where he was a basketball star from 1938 to 1943 when he and his teammates completed college studies in three years to join the service. Bob and his U.S.F. buddies – some 20 men - maintained their close friendships their whole lives. He had an infectious personality and made many friends, which served him well during a career in sales and marketing. In accordance with his wishes, his ashes were placed in San Francisco Bay on March 10th in the same spot as his wife, Jane's.



Bob is survived by his son, R.J., and daughter, Melissa, four grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and six nieces and nephews.









Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2019