|
|
Robert Auci Sr. Passed away, holding his son's hand, on October 31, 2019 in Menlo Park, CA, he was 92. Born of Italian parents in Paris, France on May 11, 1927 he witnessed firsthand German occupation and later liberation by allied troops. He immigrated to the US soon after the war, became a citizen, learned a new language/culture, and subsequently graduated in business from the University of Toledo. He joined the US Army, and was an immediate military asset, speaking four languages and serving proudly at Ft. Knox, KY. In the private sector he worked for the Schaefer Pen company, Air France, and finally Michelin Tires for over 30 years. While living in Chicago he met and married his loving wife Amalia (Amy), also an immigrant, from the former Czechoslovakia, had their son Robert and accepted a promotional transfer to California. Their daughter Diedra was born in 1968 and they settled in Millbrae for over 51 years as members of St. Dunstan's Catholic Parish.
An avid traveler he loved European trips with the family visiting relatives but especially loved swimming and snorkeling in Hawaii. He always considered San Francisco home and would often be seen on Sundays stocking up for the week at North Beach bakeries and delicatessens while schmoozing for a few samples from his Italian buddies. He became an avid 49er and Giants fan, WWII historian, loved Friday night poker games, and had a sharp wit which he used often. Active all his life he cycled, skied, and rarely missed a day of hiking on the Crystal Springs trail.
His daughter's premature death of cancer in 2010 was a tragedy of which he would never fully recover and with a broken heart he would die. He is survived by his wife of 56 years Amy, son Robert, four grandsons- Andrew (Bradshaw), Aidan Auci, Shane Auci, Aaron Auci and sister Anne-Marie Calderino of Genoa, Italy.
Family and friends may visit on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 9:30 AM at the Chapel of the Highlands, 194 Millwood Drive in Millbrae, then the Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM at Saint Dunstan Catholic Church, 1133 Broadway in Millbrae. Committal to follow at St. John's Cemetery in San Mateo.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 5, 2019