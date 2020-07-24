Robert B. Jaffe, MD
1933-2020
Robert Benton Jaffe, MD, an internationally renowned physician died peacefully at his home on June 22, 2020, in Tiburon, CA where he lived for 46 years. A true Renaissance man, his personal and professional accomplishments were woven into the fabric of life in the Bay Area.
Bob was born in Detroit, Michigan on February 18,1933 to Jacob Jaffe, MD and Shirley Robins Jaffe. He lived in Detroit for 17 years before attending the University of Michigan where he earned his MD. He met his life-long companion and love of his life, Evelyn (Evie) Grossman in high school, whom he married in 1954. Their son, Glenn, was born in1957, and their daughter,Terri, in 1960.
Bob was an OB-GYN Intern and Resident at the University of Colorado, where he earned a Masters of Science degree. He was a postdoctoral fellow at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden in 1963. From 1964-1973 he was on the University of Michigan Faculty ,as Professor of OB-GYN before joining the UCSF OB-GYN Department as Chairman. He built the preeminent OB-GYN Department in the country. After he stepped down as Chairman, after 22 years, Bob continued to work every day for UCSF for 16 more years.
Bob was an international icon in the field of reproductive endocrinology and infertility, with remarkable career achievements for which he won numerous distinguished awards. He was an amazing educator and mentor. In his own words, " my greatest joy is to see some of my more than 80 postdoctoral fellows and 90 Reproductive Scientist Development Program scholars having such productive careers, and this fills me with great satisfaction."
Bob lived a full life with many and varied interests. He was an avid reader and loved to watch and participate in sports. He was passionately committed to the arts, and was an enthusiastic patron of the San Francisco Ballet, the Mill Valley Chamber Music Society and the San Francisco Performances for the Arts.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Stuart, and is survived by his wife, Evie, of almost 66 years of marriage, his son and daughter-in-law, Drs. Glenn Jaffe and Linda VanLe; his daughter,Terri Jaffe, and three grandchildren, Aliya, Stephanie, and Michael.
An intimate graveside service was held at Hills of Eternity Memorial on June 28, 2020. A Memorial Remembrance/Celebration of Life will be held at some The family would like to acknowledge with extreme gratitude, his UCSF doctors, Mary DeMay, MD, Professor of Neurology and Rebecca Conant, MD, Professor of Geriatrics; his longtime caregivers, Loata Takape, Tiko Tikoilakeba, and most recently, Mosese Rova who tirelessly took care of Bob 24/7 without a break for almost four months during the Covid-19; and his Sutter Hospice case manager, Jemecia Geronimo.
Robert B. Jaffe, MD was truly a "Man for the Ages" He will be lovingly missed by his family, friends, and colleagues all over the world.
Donations may be made to the Robert Jaffe Innovative Research Fund at UCSF; https://makeagift.ucsf
, UCSF Foundation, P.O. Box 45339, San Francisco, CA 94145-0339 or
Belvedere/Tiburon Library Foundation Expansion Fund in memory of
Robert B. Jaffe, MD, P.O. Box 483, Tiburon, CA, 94920