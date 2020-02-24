San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
Robert Badella


1944 - 2020
Robert Badella

September 14, 1944 - February 11, 2020

Robert Badella passed away on February 11, 2020 at the age of 75.
He was born to Phillip and Eleanor Badella on September 14, 1944. Bob was born and raised in San Francisco. He attended City College of San Francisco. He was a member of Teamsters Local 2785.
Bob was a great guy and a genuine friend. He will be missed by all.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Phillip & Eleanor Badella and by his brother, Phillip Badella.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00am. Inurnment will be private.


Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 1, 2020
