Robert Crews BeebeRobert (Bob) Crews Beebe, born January 7 1937, passed November 9 2019. God Bless His Soul and May He Rest in Peace.
A third generation Bay Area native, Bob grew up in Piedmont, California with parents Morton and Mary Belle Beebe and brothers Morton P. and Bruce E. Beebe where he attended Piedmont High and developed his talents as a jazz sax player and natural performer. Bob was the fastest sprinter on Piedmont's track team earning him the nickname "Jaguar." He graduated from U.C. Berkeley with a business degree in 1958, where he had been a member of Theta Delta Chi fraternity. At Cal, Bob formed a jazz band which he took on a European tour the summer of his junior year. The tour fostered a lifelong love of Europe, food, culture and travel. Upon graduation, Bob served as an officer in Army Intelligence. Among his many New York assignments was the guarding of Khrushchev and Castro during their 1960 UN visits.
Bob moved to San Francisco where he eventually took the reins of his family's food brokerage business, A.M. Beebe Company. Started by his grandfather Ambrose Beebe in 1911 and successfully run by his father for many years, Bob began growing the business from its domestic base to its present international status, spanning multiple continents. Bob was an active member of several professional organizations including the Sun Valley Gang and the Foodsters.
Bob joyfully married Dalyte Walys from Lithuania and they moved to Marin where they raised a family and lived for over 50 years. Bob was a member of the San Francisco Food and Wine Society and the Olympic Club. Both of his brothers, Morton and Bruce, still live in the Bay Area and the three were always very close. Bob was known lovingly as "Uncle Bob" to Bruce's three sons Damon, Derek and Gavin and to his wife's sisters' children Peter, Kasia, Beata and Ania. Preceded in death by his wife Dalyte, he is survived by his children, Octavia and Mark, to whom he was very dedicated.
Bob's actual passing was caused by a stroke while undergoing care for stomach cancer. Bob will always be remembered for his great humor, wonderful smile, his loving family, and his leadership as a true pioneer in the food industry.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 24, 2019