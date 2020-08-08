Robert D. Belluomini"Bob" - Age 73, born in San Francisco on May, 16, 1947. Passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at San Francisco General Hospital. Loving son of the late Minnie and Dan Belluomini. Bob was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson high school, he served as a Combat Medic for the military and retired from local union 648. Bob was an only child, but had many cousins Sharen Woodroofe, Tony Toti, Linda Molinari, Nancy Mistretta, Pamela O' Hard, Debbie Matteri and Karen Callicotte (deceased); friends including his longtime childhood friend Bill Reilly. Bob's kind heart will always be remembered and missed "From now to the end of time".