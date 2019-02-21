|
|
Robert Leland Bennett
March 5, 1926 - February 17, 2019Passed peacefully on February 17, 2019 at Kaiser Hospital in Redwood City. He was born in San Francisco to Addie Akard and Clifford Bennett. Bob was a Mission High School graduate, a proud WWII Veteran, former Navy Seaman and retired San Mateo Police Detective. He loved fishing from his own boat and diving for the elusive abalone. He was preceded in death by his son, Bruce, and his wife of over 50 years, Sharon Amick Bennett. He is survived by his daughters, Sherry Bennett Barbour (Bruce) of San Mateo, Lynelle Bennett Gordon (Charlie) of Redwood City and son, Brian Bennett (Caroline) of Fortuna, 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2019