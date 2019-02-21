Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Bennett

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Bennett Obituary
Robert Leland Bennett

March 5, 1926 - February 17, 2019

Passed peacefully on February 17, 2019 at Kaiser Hospital in Redwood City. He was born in San Francisco to Addie Akard and Clifford Bennett. Bob was a Mission High School graduate, a proud WWII Veteran, former Navy Seaman and retired San Mateo Police Detective. He loved fishing from his own boat and diving for the elusive abalone. He was preceded in death by his son, Bruce, and his wife of over 50 years, Sharon Amick Bennett. He is survived by his daughters, Sherry Bennett Barbour (Bruce) of San Mateo, Lynelle Bennett Gordon (Charlie) of Redwood City and son, Brian Bennett (Caroline) of Fortuna, 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.