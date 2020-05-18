Robert Bitner
Robert BitnerSep 23, 1943 - May 7, 2020Bob Bitner died May 7 of natural causes. Raised in Santa Maria, he moved to San Francisco in 1967 where he worked at St. Mary's Hospital for 37 years. He was active in SEIU.

Survivors include his sister and brother-in-law, Georgia and David Muth of Penn Valley, nephew Danny Muth, niece Michelle Ausburn, and several Great nieces and nephews.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 18 to May 24, 2020.
