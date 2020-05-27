Robert F. Boetto

6/1/1932 - 5/16/2020

Robert Boetto, 87 of La Quinta, CA passed away May 16th at his place of residence, The Palms at La Quinta Senior Living. After a long battle with Alzheimer's disease, he succumbed to COVID-19.





He was born June 1, 1932 in San Francisco, CA to Giovanni Boetto and Cristina Ferrero Boetto who emigrated from Turin, Italy during the late 1920s. Bob graduated from Sacred Heart High School where he was All-City in both Baseball and Golf, and then joined the Army during the Korean War. In May 1951, he married Ortencia "Tange" Padilla in San Francisco, his wife for 64 years. After his military service, Bob started a career in the food industry as a broker for Minute Maid Orange Juice in San Francisco. In 1970, he and his family moved to Madison, Wisconsin, after taking a job in sales with Sanna Dairies where he was an integral part of growing the business. While in Madison, Bob was a member of Nakoma Country Club where he served as president in 1982. In 1985, Bob and his family moved to Yorba Linda, CA, where he eventually retired from the food industry, but continued his love of golf, joining Yorba Linda Country Club and eventually becoming a board member. He made many lifelong friendships through his work career and through his love for golf. He was a devoted husband and father to his two children who he dearly loved. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was never short on love and affection.





He is survived by his son Robert Boetto of Palm Desert, CA, daughter Gabrielle Musil (Mark) of Murrieta, CA, grandsons Zachary Boetto, Tony Boetto, Austin Musil, Brett Musil, granddaughter Ashley Musil, and elder sister Matilda Morey of Port Chester, NY. He was predeceased by his wife Tange in 2015.





A private service will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Parks and Mortuaries in Cathedral City, CA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America or the Cure Alzheimer's Fund.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store