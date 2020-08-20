Robert Bond

Robert Elder Bond
February 15, 1941 - August 5, 2020
"He lived, and laughed, and loved, and left…and the world will never be the same."
Rob was born in 1941 to Roberta Elder and Allen McKee Bond. He spent most of his childhood in Louisville, KY. After graduating from Louisville Country Day, he went on to Trinity College (CT). At Trinity, he was an active member of St. Anthony Hall fraternity and rowed crew. Upon graduation in 1963, he joined the Navy and attended Officer Candidate School in Newport, RI. After several schools, he became an EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) Officer. This job involved diving and bomb disposal operations, that ended with a tour in VietNam. He relished his military service and had a strong sense of patriotism.
Following graduation from Stanford Business School, he married Leslie Antonius of Madison, WI. After a three month honeymoon in Europe, his first job was with Monsanto. Two years later, he took a job with Kaiser (and subsequent subsidiaries). In 1987, Rob started the World Franchising Network. The Network involved annual directories, websites, databases and, more recently, franchise analytical services. He also published numerous art books under Half Full Press.
He and Leslie lived in Palo Alto, St. Louis, Piedmont (where they raised their boys and where he coached youth sports for many years) and most recently, Orinda.
His love of travel and adventure took him to 94 countries and 49 states. Innumerable trips involved hiking, climbing, motorcycling and diving. Many were with his sons and/or Navy buddies. He was never shy about traveling solo with a backpack to out-of-the-way places he had never been. An important part of his love for this kind of travel was meeting and learning from complete strangers he met along his route.
He lived a rewarding and full life, and one that was lovingly centered around Leslie and their two sons, Chris and Jeff. At 79, he had lived a life filled with adventure, humor, curiosity, entrepreneurialism and sacrifice to his country. He raised his boys with a strong sense of integrity, passion for adventure travel, and, above all, respect for others. He prided himself on his daily commitment to fitness - walking, working out and swimming. He was often seen walking to and from work (six miles round trip) with his trusty backpack. Rob was also known as the ultimate prankster; he loved tricking his friends and family…and was often his own best audience. The Bond family has a wide circle of longtime friends and Rob truly cherished them.
Rob will be sorely missed, and so fondly remembered by the family that survived him: his wonderful wife of 51 years Leslie, sons Chris (Gretchen) of Wayne, PA and Jeff, (Jenny) of Orinda, CA and 7 independent, spirited and fun-loving grandchildren (McKee, Peyton, Fisher, Kennedy, Derek, Sadie and Sawyer). Affectionately known as "Poppy" to his family, his greatest joys were watching his grandchildren grow, prosper and become solid citizens. He is also survived by his two brothers Allen McKee Bond, III and Charles Willis Bond, both of Louisville, KY. He is pre-deceased by his sister Tacie Jarrett Bond.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
In his memory, contributions may be sent to: George Mark Children's House, 2121 George Mark Lane, San Leandro, CA 94578 or www.georgemark.org