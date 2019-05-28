Robert Emanuel Bonino Born in San Francisco, on September 26, 1947 to the late Robert and Mary Bonino , grandson of his cherished "Nona", the late Giuseppina Bonino . Bob was especially proud of being a second generation San Franciscan! He passed away peacefully in Burlingame, CA May 23, 2019 after a very brave six month battle with an inoperable brain tumor (Glioblastoma) at the age of 71.

Together almost 40 years, Bob is survived by the love of his life, Leslee McLennan Bonino. He also leaves behind many, many sad friends across the country, who loved and supported him throughout his illness.

Bob enjoyed the love and companionship of many dogs over the years, and sadly leaves behind his beloved Golden Retriever, Angie.

A graduate of San Francisco State University and a long time Engineer in San Francisco, Bob had many passions in his life. He was an excellent Chef, and he enjoyed nothing more than cooking for CAL Fire, or Volunteering and cooking for 60 elderly clients on Mondays, and his many famous and fabulous holiday meals in the "Barn" were legendary. He also loved his special Monday and Tuesday night "Clubs", and the many, many friends he had there.

Another passion was from an early age, Bob's tremendous love for cars, including his own collection of cars, from a 1923 T Bucket, to a 1932 Ford Roadster to a 2017 Corvette.

Bob was a fine man, and extremely loving, giving and generous, and had a wicked sense of humor.

His most important achievement, and lifelong dream, was planting and operating a beautiful vineyard in Glen Ellen (Sonoma County), Bonino Estate Vineyards. He loved nothing more than mowing the vineyard on his John Deere tractor, while smoking a good cigar. Bob also enjoyed making award winning cabernet wine under the labels of Kicking Mule and Vino Bonino.

A special thank you to the wonderful, kind and compassionate people at Sunrise of Burlingame and Sutter Health Hospice, whose support and care made Bob's end of life experience so peaceful for both he and Leslee.

A service celebrating Bob's life will be held Saturday, June 15th, 1:00 pm, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 415 El Camino Real, Burlingame.

In lieu of flowers a donation to Guide Dogs for the Blind, San Rafael, CA or the would be much appreciated.

