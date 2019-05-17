Home

POWERED BY

Services
San Francisco Columbarium
One Loraine Court
San Francisco, CA 94118
(415) 771-0717
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Boyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Boyd

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Boyd Obituary
Robert O Boyd

January 14, 1928 - April 29, 2019

Robert O Boyd passed away in San Francisco at the age of 91 on April 29, 2019. He was born on January 14, 1928 to Bernice and Robert W Boyd.
A lifelong San Franciscan, he was raised in the Inner Sunset, and lived the last 50 years on Mt. Davidson. He attended Lincoln High School and was active in Boy Scouts, earning the rank of Eagle Scout. Bob served his country in the United States Army, stationed in Japan during the occupation. He returned home and enrolled at San Francisco State University, where he received a Master of Arts degree. Bob worked locally as a teacher for 36 years, retiring in 1988 from the SFUSD, McAteer High School. He was an avid calligraphy, race car, and history enthusiast, and lifetime member of the Nature Friends Tourist Club.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda; brother, Richard and niece, Malia; children, Glenys, Robert (Mu), Roger (Lynda), Kristina; grandchildren, Jennifer (Paul), Cynthia, Doug (Kim), Andrea, Melissa, Alexandria (Gil), Ian, Jaelene; and seven great-grandchildren.
Bob will be interred at the San Francisco Columbarium in a private ceremony. A reception will be held in his honor at Wayfare Tavern in San Francisco on Saturday, May 25th,12-3. Memorials may be made to the .




Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now