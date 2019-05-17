Robert O Boyd January 14, 1928 - April 29, 2019 Robert O Boyd passed away in San Francisco at the age of 91 on April 29, 2019. He was born on January 14, 1928 to Bernice and Robert W Boyd.

A lifelong San Franciscan, he was raised in the Inner Sunset, and lived the last 50 years on Mt. Davidson. He attended Lincoln High School and was active in Boy Scouts, earning the rank of Eagle Scout. Bob served his country in the United States Army, stationed in Japan during the occupation. He returned home and enrolled at San Francisco State University, where he received a Master of Arts degree. Bob worked locally as a teacher for 36 years, retiring in 1988 from the SFUSD, McAteer High School. He was an avid calligraphy, race car, and history enthusiast, and lifetime member of the Nature Friends Tourist Club.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda; brother, Richard and niece, Malia; children, Glenys, Robert (Mu), Roger (Lynda), Kristina; grandchildren, Jennifer (Paul), Cynthia, Doug (Kim), Andrea, Melissa, Alexandria (Gil), Ian, Jaelene; and seven great-grandchildren.

Bob will be interred at the San Francisco Columbarium in a private ceremony. A reception will be held in his honor at Wayfare Tavern in San Francisco on Saturday, May 25th,12-3. Memorials may be made to the .









Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary