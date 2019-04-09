Robert "Bob" Browne July 28, 1931 - March 28, 2019 Bob passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at home in Reno, NV. Bob was born in New York and graduated from George Washington High School in San Francisco. He attended college in Arizona followed by a period of time in the Naval Reserve. Bob owned his own gas station in San Francisco for several years then went into the uniform business in the San Francisco Bay Area. In 1991, he and his wife moved to Dayton, Nevada, where he continued the uniform sales business for 28 more years.







He was an avid 49er fan, loved most sports and loved traveling with his wife to Europe and Mexico. He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Patricia; his children, Steve (Mary) Browne, Craig (Kathy) Browne, and Sheri (Dave) Browning; his stepchildren, Debra (Dave) Holler, Diane Hinds, Doug (Noreen) Browning, and Donnie (Anna) Wooldridge; 12 grandchildren and 8 (soon to be 9) great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister, Anita Lustig, and son Kevin Browne.



He will be greatly missed.



Per his wishes, Bob will be cremated and his remains will be scattered at sea. Arrangements by Affinity Cremation Society of Nevada in Reno.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary