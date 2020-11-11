Robert B. Burns
December 12, 1928-October 11, 2020
Robert (Bob) Burns, former Mountain View Fire Chief, died peacefully at home with his family on October 11th, 2020. He is survived by his seven children and fourteen grandchildren. Born Dec. 12, 1928 to Bernard and Mynie (Huntley) Burns in Colorado Springs, Bob grew up in Berkeley, CA, graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1947 and studied at Mount Angel Abbey in Oregon before enlisting in the USAF in 1949. He married Mary Morse in 1951 and joined the Contra Costa Fire Dept. in 1955, transferred to Mountain View FD in 1961 and became Fire Chief in 1976. He developed a Master Plan that became a national model. He taught, lectured and consulted widely on master planning, fire loss management and disaster preparedness. Bob's motto was "Love all, Serve all." Always ready to lend a helping hand, Bob spent his life serving others as a dedicated public servant, and volunteering with groups such as BSA Troop 80, March of Dimes, Amigos de La Raza, Catholic Social Services, Bear Valley Volunteer Fire Dept. and others. In 2006, Bob and Mary started the Kasimu Education Fund (KEF) to support the education of students in Manyesa, Malawi. Bob and Mary were married 63 years when she died in 2014. He enjoyed his large family, Dixieland music, outdoor sports, flying airplanes, and exploring spirituality. Bob, Dad, Grandpa, Brother, and Friend, will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers the family prefers gifts be made to KEF (www.kefmalawi.com
) in Bob's honor.