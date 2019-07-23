Robert Carson Butler 03-11-1935, 07-16-2019 Robert Carson Butler (Bob) of San Rafael, California passed away suddenly, surrounded by three generations of loving family, on July 16, 2019 at the age of 84.



Bob was born in Toronto, Canada on March 11, 1935. He immigrated to the United States in 1964. Bob started as a claim's adjuster for a major firm, but fulfilled his dream of starting his own real estate company, the Robert Butler Company, in 1972. For over 50 years, he was a successful real estate broker in Marin and Sonoma Counties, becoming well known in the area of investment brokerage. He took great pride in writing a weekly real estate column for the Marin Independent Journal, produced a monthly newsletter on the real estate market and published a book entitled 'Listing Power'.



He was the youngest of four children. He grew up playing hockey on teams and city leagues in Toronto. He was an avid reader, followed financial affairs and the stock market closely, and appreciated lively conversation about world events and current affairs. With his wife Mary, he enjoyed photography, travelling, listening to jazz and spending time with their beloved dogs, Loopey and Nilly. For many years, he coordinated men's retreats at Mission San Antonio in Monterey County. Above all, he loved spending time with his family who affectionately called him G-Pa, singing and dancing together and always inspiring them to 'never give up'.



Bob leaves behind his loving wife, Mary, his four children Holly Martin of Scotts Valley, CA (Mike), Rob Butler of Hot Springs, AR (Lisa), Keri London of Del Mar, CA (Damon) and Stacey Butler of Costa Mesa, CA, eight grandchildren: Jessica, Nick and Gabby Martin, Bridget, Jack and Tess Butler, and Jordan and Bo London. Bob will also be forever remembered by his nephews, niece and their families in Canada. He is preceded in death by his mother Elizabeth, brothers and sister.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019. Please call (707) 337-4665 or (415) 459-2802 for details.



In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bob may be made to 'Friends of the San Rafael Public Library', 1016 C Street, San Rafael, CA 94901.







Published in San Francisco Chronicle from July 26 to July 28, 2019