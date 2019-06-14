Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Camacho
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Camacho

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Camacho Obituary
Robert "Bob" Camacho

July 21, 1929 - June 7,2019

Surrounded by family in the final days of life, Bob passed away peacefully on June 7. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou, and son Steven Estrada. Bob is survived by his children Sonny Estrada (Kathy), Vincent Estrada (Sylvia), Pamala Stender (Lee), Cheryl Herrera(Vince) and Diana Camacho (Felicia).



He was raised in San Francisco's Potrero district and took great pride in his Korean War veteran status, as well as his amateur boxing career. He was a S.F. Olympic Club Golden Gloves recipient in 1948.

Perhaps his greatest calling and achievement was the daily care and advocacy for his son, Steven, who was a resident at Laguna Honda Hospital for 25 years.

Services will be held for
family and friends on
6/21 at 9:15 a.m.
St. Veronica Church
434 Alida Way
So. S.F.
A reception will
immediately follow:
Dominic's at Oyster Point
911 Marina Blvd
So. S.F.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.