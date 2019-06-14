|
|
Robert "Bob" Camacho
July 21, 1929 - June 7,2019Surrounded by family in the final days of life, Bob passed away peacefully on June 7. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou, and son Steven Estrada. Bob is survived by his children Sonny Estrada (Kathy), Vincent Estrada (Sylvia), Pamala Stender (Lee), Cheryl Herrera(Vince) and Diana Camacho (Felicia).
He was raised in San Francisco's Potrero district and took great pride in his Korean War veteran status, as well as his amateur boxing career. He was a S.F. Olympic Club Golden Gloves recipient in 1948.
Perhaps his greatest calling and achievement was the daily care and advocacy for his son, Steven, who was a resident at Laguna Honda Hospital for 25 years.
Services will be held for
family and friends on
6/21 at 9:15 a.m.
St. Veronica Church
434 Alida Way
So. S.F.
A reception will
immediately follow:
Dominic's at Oyster Point
911 Marina Blvd
So. S.F.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 16, 2019