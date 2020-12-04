Robert (Bud) CappaDecember 18, 1933 - November 30, 2020Bud passed away peacefully in Santa Rosa, CA after a lengthy illness.Bud was a native San Franciscan and proud Italian. He was born to Samuel and Inez Cappa. Bud married Connie Brunero and they spent 63 wonderful years together. They raised five children, Lori Cappa, Jeanne Cappa, Bob (Chimene) Cappa, Cindy (Don) Coy and Alan Cappa. He was a loving and adored grandfather blessed with 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Bud was an army veteran. Bud worked in Real Estate in San Francisco where his father founded State Realty and, in 1977, Bud co-founded California Real Estate Loans, both of which are still in business today. Bud was a lifelong 49er fan and avid tailgater at Candlestick Park. He also loved sailing on the SF Bay. Bud enjoyed people and was very active in organizations in the communities where he lived. His dog Angel was a fixture in his arms everywhere he went. Later Patches enjoyed the same love and was with him until the end. The family wishes to thank Tukai for his loving care and companionship these past two years. Bud will be greatly missed by many.In Lieu of flowers donations can be made in the memory of Bud Cappa to the Sutter Care Foundation Hospice.