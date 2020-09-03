Robert Carl GreeneAugust 14,1932 - August 19, 2020Robert Greene was a very independent and focused individual who went at all things in his life with thoughtfulness and passion. He was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, graduated from Cornell University in 1955, and married his wife Edith the same year. Their honeymoon was a canoe trip through the Adirondacks. Receiving a PhD in Geology from Harvard University in 1964, Bob went on to work for the US Geological Survey, based first in Kentucky and then in California. He completed and published numerous geologic maps and associated research papers, including quadrangles in New Hampshire, Kentucky, Oregon, Nevada, and Death Valley, California.Bob spent seven years (1977-1984) on a USGS project based in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Along with geologic research and mapping, Bob and his family made extensive camping trips into the desert to explore the mountains and ancient sites, and the coral reefs of the Red Sea.From Saudi Arabia, Bob and Edith took independent trips to numerous countries, visiting all seven continents, including Antarctica, and also traveling north of the Arctic Circle.Bob loved hiking and exploring the parks and beaches of California, and worked with the SF Bay RidgeTrail Council toward a trail circling the entire SF Bay. He was a passionate lover of opera, supporting the SF Opera and many smaller venues such as the West Bay Opera and Pocket Opera. He guided tours of the historic SF Opera House, and volunteered with the Opera a la Carte program, introducing opera to area school children. Keenly interested in history, he volunteered as a tour guide for San Francisco Heritage, leading walking tours of the historic houses in Pacific Heights as well as many tours of the Haas-Lilienthal House.Bob enjoyed woodworking, and planting and nurturing native plants on the hillside behind his home.He is survived by his wife of 65 years, five children, nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Memorial donations may be made to the Merola Opera Program of the San Francisco Opera, which was important to Bob as it trains and supports young opera singers