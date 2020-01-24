San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Robert Carlevaris Obituary
Robert Carlevaris

April 23, 1934 - January 21, 2020

Robert Carlevaris peacefully passed away on January 21, 2020 surrounded by his loving wife Phyllis and his children.
Bob was born April 23, 1934 and enjoyed living in San Francisco his entire life. He is survived by his wife Phyllis of 60 years, children and grandchildren. He married Phyllis (Cocco) Carlevaris on April 23, 1960. This union was blessed with five children: Catherine Carlevaris Vlahos (Chris), Philip Carlevaris (Maria), Joe Carlevaris (Jolene), John Carlevaris (Anne) and Teresa Carlevaris Anastasio (Vince). His legacy will live on through his nine grandchildren: Tony, Katie, Rachelle, John, Enzo, Stephanie, Antonio, Gianna, and Michela.
Bob was a proud member of the Italian Athletic Club and the Italian Social Club. He worked at Cal Steam for over 40 years. Bob enjoyed family vacations, attending his grandchildren's sporting events and traveling with Phyllis. He lived for his family.
The family will lay Dad to rest with a private memorial honoring his wishes.
The family wishes to thank B and B Residential Facilities in San Mateo, Suncrest Hospice, and Alma Via for taking such loving care of our Father.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 26, 2020
