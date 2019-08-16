|
Robert (Bob) CastroIt is with profuse sadness that we announce that Robert (Bob) Castro, aged 71, passed away on the evening of August 6, 2019, after a courageous battle with lung cancer. He was a man of vigorous will, determination, strength, and resilience, demonstrating these qualities to the last moment of his life.
Bob was born in San Francisco on July 8, 1948. He met Judyann, his partner of 48 years, when he was 18 years old. They married on January 24, 1971 and had one son, David.
Friends and family members relied upon Bob's unwavering friendliness and generosity. He had a keen skill for household repairs, painting, and gardening and a special fondness for classic American automobiles. His favorite activity was driving his 1971 Chevy Nova. Bob was a dedicated San Francisco Giants and San Francisco 49ers fan who rarely missed a televised game, and attended quite a few live games, as well.
In his professional life, Bob was a salesperson, selling to New York City fire departments on and after the events of 09/11. Throughout his career, fire chiefs specifically requested to speak to Bob, because they knew they could rely on his sharp mind for business and looked forward to informal conversations punctuated by Bob's infectious laugh, boisterous personality, and witty sense of humor. When Bob was on the job, he didn't just make a sale. He made a lasting and meaningful connection with his clients.
Bob was incredibly impatient with nonsense (Bob used another, preferred, word for this) and fiercely assertive about his opinion, but at his core, Bob had a wonderful heart and a kind disposition and was deeply loyal to his friends and his family. He will be missed by all of those who knew him and loved him.
Bob is survived by his wife, Judyann Castro, and his son, Dr. David Castro.
In accordance with Bob's wishes, there will be no memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2019