Robert E. Caturegli
April 17, 1928-March 13, 2020Bob passed away with his wife Adrienne at his bedside. Born in San Franciso, he grew up in North Beach. He graduated from Galileo High and attended UC Berkeley before he was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He proudly served as a member of the 24th Infantry Division. Bob was awarded the Combat Infantryman's Badge, the Purple Heart and three Bronze Stars. He married Adrienne in 1955, and they raised a family in Marin County. Bob worked in the Salame Business (Capri and later Gallo), for over 45 years. He is survived by his wife Adrienne and their children; Debbie Costello (Steve), Robert A. Caturegli (Sandy), Carol Barnaby (Jeff), and Paul Caturegli, as well as his sister, Jeanne Caturegli and grandchildren; Taryn, Domenic, Scott, Alyssa and Sam. Services, to be held at St. Rita's Church in Fairfax, are pending.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 29, 2020