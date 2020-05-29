Robert (Bob) Chamness
Robert Woodrow Chamness passed away peacefully in his home in San Carlos at age 103 on Sunday, May 17, 2020.
Bob was born on December 27, 1916 in Illmo, MO. He was raised in Marion, IL and graduated from So.Illinois University with a degree in Art History with an emphasis in Architecture. After serving in the Navy during WWII, he worked at Bullocks Dept. Stores in Los Angeles, where he met the love of his life, Mary, his wife of 58 years. After becoming a furniture buyer and Divisional Merchandise manager, Bob and Mary lived in Fort Worth, TX, Indianapolis, IN, Holyoke, MA, and finally Sacramento, CA. Together, they raised 4 children, Annelle, Robyn (Steve), Bob Jr. (Fiona), and Jon (Chris) and 6 grandchildren, Reid Ashbaugh (Zulma), Renee Staudenbaur (Marc), Laura Chamness, Heidi Jenkins (Joshua), Justin Chamness (Shiana), and 11 great grandchildren. A descriptive memorial and photos can be found at www.mykeeper.com/profile/RobertBobChamness.
Bob's words of wisdom at 103:"make the most of your life and live it every day."
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 29 to May 31, 2020.