Robert Childs

Robert Kenny Childs
December 15, 1937-July 15, 2020
Robert Kenny Childs, a proud 6th generation San Franciscan passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 15, 2020. He was a graduate of Lowell High School, UC Berkeley, and the United States Marine Corps. A proud veteran of the San Francisco Sheriff's Department. Preceded in death by his wife, Christine Ann Childs (nee Owens) and his partner of 30 years Larry Noorderbrook.
Survived by his children Elizabeth Frakes (Jimmy), Michael K Childs (Julie), Moira Catherine Larsen (Christian), and Martyn Kyle, grandchildren Alison Longenecker (Daniel), Sage Kyle, Conor Kyle, Rachel Knoop, Timothy Childs, Shannon Childs, and great-grandchildren Stella and Dexter Longenecker.

Per his request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to his beloved PBS and NPR.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
