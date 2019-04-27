Robert "Bob" Claesgens December 16, 1935 - April 20, 2019 Robert "Bob" Claesgens died peacefully in his home on Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Belmont, CA at the age of 83.

Bob leaves as his legacy two children: Jennifer Claesgens (Iain Heuton) of Ogden, UT, and Laura Walters (John) of Foster City, CA. He will be fondly remembered by his five grandchildren: Guy (16), Reed (15), Cal (10), Louise (8), and Henry (5). He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Margaret Claesgens, his sisters Joan Neuleib and Virginia Claesgens, and his brother Jim Claesgens.

Bob was born on December 16, 1935 in Mankato, MN. He graduated from St John's University in Minnesota, Class of '57, then served in the Navy where he toured the world. In 1964 he moved to California and began working for Occidental Life as an insurance salesman. He continued to sell insurance over the years officially retiring in 2017 from Plaza Insurance in San Francisco.

Bob was an avid tennis player, swimmer, and sports enthusiast. Every weekend he was on the courts at Beresford Park or at the College of San Mateo. If he wasn't swimming laps in the Elks pool, on the warmest days of the year, he was swimming in the San Francisco Bay from Coyote Point Beach in San Mateo. He was a member of the San Francisco Elk's Club where he played handball, swam, and helped with the blood drive before moving to the San Mateo Elk's club when he retired. He was an active and dedicated member of the Church of the Immaculate Heart in Belmont and often served as usher. Over the years he helped organize and fundraise for the annual IHM Auction Dinner Dance.

A funeral mass is scheduled for 10am on Wednesday, May 1st at the Church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, Belmont, with a reception to follow at the San Mateo Elks Lodge. Father Mazza will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Robert's life. Flowers can be sent to IHM Church 1040 Alameda de las Pulgas, Belmont, CA 94002. Condolences can be sent to www.crippenandflynnchapels.com. The family would like to thank Mary Kauffman, hospice nurse, and Nunia Tupou, caregiver, for their kindness, and care. Letters of Condolences can be sent to Crippen & Flynn Carlmont Chapel 1111 Alameda de las Pulgas Belmont, CA 94002.







