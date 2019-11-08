Home

Robert Clarke

Robert "Bertie" Joseph Clarke

Age 84, late of San Bruno and San Mateo County resident for 44 years, entered into rest at his home on November 6, 2019. Loving father of Christina Clarke and Mairead Coyle, father in law to Michael Coyle and Grandda to Robert Coyle. Also survived by his brother, sisters, nieces, nephews and many close friends.
Born and Raised in Belfast, N. Ireland. He came to San Francisco in 1963 where he met his wife Josie. They married in 1971 at Star of the Sea. Later moved to San Bruno where they raised their family and became proud members of St. Robert's Parish.
Memorial Vigil service will be on Thursday November 14, 2019 at 7:00 pm; Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday November 15, 2019 at 10:30 am. Both services will be held at Saint Robert's Catholic Church, 1380 Crystal Springs Rd., San Bruno.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 10, 2019
