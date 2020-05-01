Robert Clarke
Robert Marshall ClarkeNov. 20, 1935 - April 25, 2020Robert, known as "Bob", was born in San Diego, California. He lived in the Silicon Valley Peninsula most of his life, graduating from Sequoia High School in 1953, UC Berkeley 1957, Haas School of Business 1959. He was a proud member of the Phi Kappa Tau Fraternity, through which he met Carol Kavanagh, marrying her in 1961.

Following graduation, Bob served in the Army and later joined the State Military Reserve, proudly rising to the rank of Colonel (his favorite nickname). Bob spent most of his professional career as CFO of semi-conductor corporations.

History was one of Bob's favorite life-long passions. He also loved researching and collecting antiques. Bob had a quick sense of humor and a fantastic memory of facts.
A dedicated philanthropist, Bob supported many programs at Cal. He was a loyal husband, father, and friend, and loved his family dearly. After a long battle with various health conditions, Bob died peacefully at home, in his sleep, He will be missed dearly.

Bob is survived by his wife, Carol Ann Clarke, daughter Christy Kavanagh Clarke, daughter Pamela Lee Kowalski, son in law Michael Kowalski, grandsons Kian Clarke Kowalski, Casey Joseph Kowalski, Tristan Clarke O'Connell, Aidan Clarke O'Connell, niece Debra Stearns, nephew Kenn Morris, and cousins Jane Hunter and Garth Porter.

Please consider honoring his memory by donating to:
Robert M. Clarke
TAAP Scholarship
c/o California Alumni
Association
Berkeley, California 94720

or

The UC Berkeley Library
131 Doe Library
University of California
Berkeley, California 94720

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 1 to May 4, 2020.
