Robert "Buzz" Lewis Coleman IIIRobert "Buzz" Lewis Coleman III passed away on January 8, 2020, at the age of 95. He was a native San Franciscan with California family history dating back to 1849.
Buzz attended the Damon School, San Francisco and Tamalpais High School, San Rafael. In 1942 after graduation, he enlisted in the Eighth Army Air Force and was stationed in East Anglia, England. He was a tail gunner in B-24 Liberators.
After World War II, Buzz attended The University of California, Berkeley and entered the real estate and investment business.
Buzz was a dedicated outdoorsman. He enjoyed duck hunting, fly fishing, boating and golf. He loved and spent much of his time in Lake Tahoe.
His great-grandfather, William Tell Coleman, established the Vigilance Committee of 1851 in San Francisco. He was a leading figure in San Francisco and San Rafael until his death in 1893.
Mr. Coleman is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara Charleston Coleman. His children Page, Tell, Ralph Coleman, Lotus Coleman-Patno (David Patno); his stepchildren Lynn Butler, Diane Lloyd-Butler, Vincent "Buzz" Butler III (Susan) and several grandchildren.
A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Guide Dogs for the Blind, P.O. Box 3950, San Rafael, CA. 94912 or .
