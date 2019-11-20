|
Robert C.R. Dehoney
August 4, 1957 - November 16, 2019 Robert C.R. Dehoney Date of Death: 11/16/2019 in San Mateo County, Calif. Beloved Husband of April Dehoney and father of Chase and Kate Dehoney. Cherished Brother of Catherine Halstead (Brett).
Loving son of Charlene and Bobby Dehoney (deceased). Caring Son in Law to Gary and Eleanor Gardner. Adored Brother in Law and Uncle.
A Native of San Mateo County, born August 4, 1957. Rob was a retired Fire Captain from Menlo Park Fire District and Fire and Safety Supervisor at Sonoma Raceway. He was an avid car enthusiast who loved gardening, music, and was never short on jokes or conversation.
A Celebration of his Life will be held Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 11am located at Domenico Winery in San Carlos.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation at Firehero.org .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 22, 2019