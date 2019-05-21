Robert Charles Craig January 21, 1928-May 6, 2019 "Dr. Bob", or "Captain Bob", as he was affectionately known, was born in Colorado and grew up in Oceanside, CA. He lived 50 years in S. San Francisco, where he and his wife of 64 years (Suzanne) raised three children, James (Rose), Nancy (Chuck) and Scott. He also has five grandchildren he loved very much, Jennifer Dillon (Jason), Matthew Cochran (Marissa), Kevin Cochran, Juliana and Kristine Craig, Jessica and Katie Craig. He was a proud veteran of both the US Navy (until 1948) and the US Army (until 1959). Bob's educational career is remarkable as he continued learning until earning his PhD from USC in 1974. He spent over 30 years as a SFSU Professor in the School of Creative Arts, teaching Design and Industry. He and Suzanne loved to travel extensively, with their favorite places being the annual extended family camping trip and their annual two weeks in Cabo.

He was preceded in death by his son James Alan Craig (Aug, 28, 2016). Celebration of life will be Sunday, June 9th. Please email

[email protected] for more information if you are interested in attending.



