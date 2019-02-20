Robert Harvey Crane June 21st, 1941 - February 9th, 2019 Robert Harvey Crane



Robert H. Crane of Redwood City, Ca peacefully passed on February 9, 2019 surrounded by his loving and treasured family. Robert, affectionately known as Bob to his family as well as his large network of friends and colleagues, was born to the late Harvey and Marguerite Crane in San Francisco on June 21, 1941. A native of San Francisco, Bob graduated from Saint Ignatius High School then continued his education and graduated from the University of San Francisco.



Bob enjoyed a long, successful career in the business of food brokerage in the Bay Area where he was able to mentor others and establish life-long friendships. This is a man who was happiest surrounded by family and friends. Bob never met a stranger. Wherever he was, he would engage the people around him in conversation and laughter.



Robert H. Crane is survived and remembered by his loving wife, Alina Kujawinska-Crane, his sister Marilyn Moore, his four sons: Steven (Melissa), Michael (Cosima), Bryan (Megan), Nicholas (Nicole) Crane, and step- daughter Karolina (Gerald) Watson. Along with his seven grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, three nephews, one niece, and many great nieces and nephews.





Services will be held on February 23, 2019 starting at 10:30 am at St. Isabella's Church in San Rafael. Please join us.



One Trinity Way, San Rafael, Ca



