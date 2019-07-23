Home

Robert Crossett Jr. Obituary
Robert John Crossett Jr.

Robert John Crossett Jr., P.E. "Bob" passed away peacefully on July 18th in Castro Valley, California surrounded by his family just shy of his 89th birthday.
He is survived by his wife, Carol and children Lisa Crossett of Walnut Creek, Cathy (Crossett) Avila of Clayton and Patrick Crossett of Livermore. He especially enjoyed his four grandsons (Jonathan, Alexander, Daniel and Ethan).
He served as president of several professional and civic organizations including Consulting Engineers and Land Surveyors of California, Castro Valley Rotary and an active member of the American Public Works Association and South Bay Engineers Club.
Friends and family are invited to attend the Visitation on Thursday, July 25 from 4-8:00PM with the Vigil service at 6:00PM at Jess C. Spencer Mortuary, 21228 Redwood Road in Castro Valley. The Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 26 at 11:00AM at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 3433 Somerset Ave. in Castro Valley, CA In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Diabetes Foundation at https://donations.diabetes.org/site/Donation2?df_id=18806&18806.donation=form1
Jess C. Spencer Mortuary
Castro Valley
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 24, 2019
