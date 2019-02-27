Robert L. Cunningham Robert L. Cunningham, age 92, passed away on February 15, 2019 after a brief illness, with his devoted family at his side. He is survived by his beloved wife Margery, a partnership that lasted 69 years. He was the son of the late Marie and Louis Cunningham, and brother to the late Louis Cunningham and Virginia Knowles. Born March 22, 1926 in Birmingham, AL, raised in Cincinnati, OH, Bob attended the diocesan seminary, where he received his BA in Philosophy; he earned his PhD in Philosophy from Laval University, Quebec. Bob and Marge relocated to San Francisco in 1953, where he began his career at Lone Mountain College for Women and St. Mary's College, before taking his position at the University of San Francisco. He was a passionate and dedicated educator.

Bob's adventurous streak was for traveling, with the family in tow, crisscrossing the continent several times in a VW bus. Later Bob and Marge traveled the world. Bob was an avid bicyclist for 30 years, commuting to USF through the foggy Sunset district, and rode so many miles on one road bike that the frame collapsed!

He will be deeply missed by his large, devoted family, whom he treasured above all. He is survived by eight children: Mary Christine, Michael, Sheila (Mark), Mark, Gregory, Virginia (Michael), David (deceased), Roberta (David); and Lisa (John). His legacy also includes 19 grandchildren: Michael Jerome, Alexandra (Alex), Steven (Lindsay); Jesse, David, Austin (Marisa); O'Bryan (Marina), Zachary, Gabriel, Isabella, Ujaia, Dmitri, Nicholas (Amy), Andrew, Matthew, Samuel, Holland, Graham, Quincey; and three amazing great-grandchildren, Robert, Asher, and Christine. Bob will also be fondly remembered by Carla Bundrick and Lauretta Zucchetti, and his dear and loyal friends, Bob Struckman and Des Fitzgerald.

Please join us in a Celebration of Life Mass on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Ignatius Church, 650 Parker St., San Francisco. Reception to follow in Fromm Hall. Complimentary parking in Kendrick Hall lot on Parker St.







