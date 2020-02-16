|
Robert William D'Arcy
Oct 17, 1949 -- Feb 6, 2020ROBERT W. D'ARCY, 70, died suddenly following emergency heart surgery in San Francisco. Son of the late Jeannette (Goudreau) and William D'Arcy, Bob grew up in Stratford, CT, and was a state champion swimmer in high school. A member of the varsity swim team at Yale University, he graduated in 1971 with a degree in Russian history. In the mid-'70s, he moved to San Francisco, where for 45 years he worked variously as a legal editor / paralegal / executive administrator for firms including Pillsbury Madison, Wells Fargo, and Charles Schwab. He retired in June 2019.
Bob was fluent in Russian and Spanish, and could get by in Turkish and French. For decades, he would read one book in English followed by one in another language, just to keep his skills sharp. His love of language was surpassed only by his love of adventure travel and his desire to experience other cultures. In recent years, this spirit took him to Tajikistan, Chile, India, South Africa, and Japan. Through his travels, he developed a passion for photography, which he hoped to continue in earnest during retirement.
An outdoorsman at heart, Bob was an avid camper, hiker, kayaker, and recreational scuba diver (also trained in rescue diving). He was active in his beloved Russian Hill neighborhood community, and known by all for his expansive mind, understated humor, and his quiet friendliness, kindness and compassion.
Bob is survived by his sister, Barbara Kiernan (Jeff) of Milford, CT; six nephews and a niece; a beloved aunt, Carolyn D'Arcy; and his special friends, Tom McGovern and Marge Brawley. He was predeceased by his parents, his sister Kathy, and his loving companion, Paula Brawley.
Donations in Bob's memory may be made to Save the Children. A memorial service will be held at a future date.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 23, 2020