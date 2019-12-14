|
Robert W. Davis
June 14, 1924 - December 10, 2019Bob Davis passed away peacefully on December 10, 2019, at the age of 95, at his new home in Granite Bay, CA. He lived through the Great Depression, World War II, the moon landings, the fall of the Berlin Wall and the advent of the Internet. He had a long and happy life and died with his loved ones by his side. Who could ask for more?
A mischievous beach boy: Bob was born in Ontario, California, on June 14, 1924, and grew up in Santa Barbara. During his early years he got up to plenty of hijinx with his brothers and buddies, filching loquats from a farmer's orchard, building model airplanes or using old lumber as Olympic hurdles. He also worked hard, both at Santa Barbara High School and in his parents' bakery, the Irene Davis Pastry Shop, where he developed his life-long love of baking.
A determined soldier: Bob entered the Army in 1942 and saw active service during the Battle of the Bulge. Captured at gunpoint on December 16, 1944, he spent the rest of the war as a POW, escaping and being recaptured 7 times in 5 months. He was liberated by Patton's 3rd Army in May 1945. He always said the lessons he learned in those few hard years held him in good stead the rest of his life.
A creative engineer: Upon returning from the war, Bob decided to become an engineer. He had read an article saying that that profession had the second lowest divorce rate after 'minister', so he knew which way to go. Bob enrolled in Chemical Engineering at New Mexico State University, Las Cruces, , then moved with his wife Bobbie to MIT. There he earned his Master's Degree and picked up his second life-long hobby, woodworking.
A dedicated worker: He spent his professional career with Chevron, beginning at refineries, in Richmond, CA, and retiring as the President of Chevron Chemical Company in 1989. Bob brought creativity to every challenge, whether standing atop the floating roof of an oil storage tank to douse a fire or building thriving partnerships with his Mexican, Brazilian, French and Japanese counterparts.
A giving leader: Bob spent much of his time, both before and after his retirement, working with charities and other civic institutions; serving on the Richmond Hospital Board of Directors and as President of the Bay Area Red Cross during the 1989 earthquake and the Oakland Berkeley Hills fire of 1991. With his wife Judy, he attended St. Clement's Episcopal Church in Berkeley for over 40 years, playing numerous leadership roles within the parish. He made an impact not only through lay ministry at St. Clement's but also in the wider community.
An inspiring mentor: Bob learned avidly from others, often citing mentors from every stage of his studies and career. He passed this forward, encouraging people to set their sights high and give 110%. He coached his daughters Amy and Jenny, his son-in-law Todd, their lifelong friend Kelly, and his niece Lynn through their education and careers. He dispensed wisdom more broadly in the form of "Bob-isms", short sayings that encapsulated good advice.
A warm-hearted husband, father and friend: Bob enjoyed travelling with Judy and had been to 101 countries, with a particular passion for Japan, Mexico and the southwestern United States. He cooked a mean chili, winning awards for his Nu Mex Big Bob recipe. At home he prepared every Thanksgiving and Christmas turkey and created countless birthday cakes. He golfed at Mira Vista Country Club for 40 years. His blue eyes sparkling, he shared wit and laughter and always loved a good party – even to the very end.
Bob was preceded in death by his first wife Barbara "Bobbie" Burke and their son Mike. He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years Judy; his sister Nancy Seymour and her husband Bert; his daughters Amy and Jennifer and their husbands Todd and Emmanuel; Mike's widow Alicia and his grandchildren Troy and Ryan.
He will be missed by all who knew him.
A celebration of Bob's life will be held at St. Clement's Episcopal Church, Berkeley, the longtime family parish, on January 11, 2020, at 2:00 pm, followed by a reception in Palache Hall.
Friends wishing to make a donation in Bob's memory may contribute to the Bob Davis Scholarship Fund, NMSU, 1780 E University Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88003, to St. Clement's Episcopal Church, 2837 Claremont Blvd., Berkeley, CA 94705, or a .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 15, 2019