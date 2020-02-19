|
|
Robert L. DehnRobert L. Dehn, 78, a 51-year resident of Menlo Park, passed away on January 23, 2020 following a brief illness.
Robert "Bob" Dehn was born on November 6, 1941 to Leslie and Lorna Dehn in Albany, California. Bob grew up in Albany and Berkeley. He graduated from UC Berkeley with a degree in chemistry.
Following his graduation, Bob started work as a pharmaceutical chemist at Stanford Research Institute, which later became SRI International. It was there that he spent his entire professional career. It was also at SRI that he met his wife of 52 years, Fran McGroary. After receiving his MBA from Santa Clara University, Bob moved into marketing and business development for the Life Sciences Division of SRI where he continued until his retirement in 2007.
Active in the Menlo Park community, Bob served on the Menlo Park Library Commission for 11 years, as commissioner and later project consultant, helping to spearhead the passage of the bond measure that funded the expansion and renovation of the main library in1992. He was a tireless volunteer at both the Church of the Nativity parish and Nativity School.
Following his retirement, Bob volunteered at St Anthony's Padua Dining Room in Menlo Park. He enjoyed various jobs, including volunteer coordinator, cook's assistant and fundraising director.
Bob is survived by his wife Fran, daughter Elizabeth Dehn, son Peter (Rachel) Dehn, grandsons Oliver, Byron and Zach, and sister Marlene Dehn.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, February 29th at 11:00am, Church of the Nativity, 210 Oak Grove Avenue, Menlo Park. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St Anthony's Padua Dining Room, 3500 Middlefield Road, Menlo Park.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 23, 2020