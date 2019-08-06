|
|
Robert Francis Dixon
May 27, 1931 - August 3, 2019Bob Dixon was born in Rochester, Minnesota to Michael Joseph and Anne Hunt Dixon. He was raised in Stewartville, MN, graduating from Stewartville High School in 1949. He attended St. John's University, Collegeville, MN and graduated from St. Mary's University, Winona, MN in 1953. He attended Minneapolis Business College and graduated in 1955.
From 1955 to 1957 Bob served in the U. S. Army at the Presidio of San Francisco in the army intelligence unit.
Bob was employed for 26 years at Chevron (formerly Standard Oil Company of California), the last 11 years as President of the Chevron Federal Credit Union. He was active in the Credit Union National Association and many other financial organizations.
Music was a big part of his life. For many years, Bob sang with "Voices of Musica Sacra" (now Diablo Choral Artists) and Cantare Con Vivo, as well as the choir at St. Stephen's Church in Walnut Creek. In addition, he was a cantor for many years at Most Precious Blood Church in Concord (now St. Francis). Bob had belonged to the American Choral Directors Association, serving as Western Division Treasurer.
Bob was very service-oriented. When his sons were young, Bob was President of the Mt. Diablo Little League and also coached his sons' teams. He volunteered many hours of accounting assistance to those in need and provided service at the Salvation Army Rehab Center in Oakland.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Elodia (Lodie), and four children, Michael Thomas, Anne Aurelia, Phillip Robert, and Andrew Douglas. Bob and Lodie met in April 1958 while working at Chevron and married on November 15 at All Souls' Catholic Church in South San Francisco. He was predeceased by his brother John, and sisters Mary Dixon, Rita Dixon and Clare McGuirk. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A Rosary service will be held Thursday, August 8, from 6-9pm, at Hull's Walnut Creek Chapel, 1139 Saranap Avenue, Walnut Creek.
Mass will be celebrated on Friday, August 9, at 10am, at St. John Vianney Church, 1650 Ygnacio Valley Road, Walnut Creek, followed by a reception at Mullen Commons, St. John Vianney Church. A private interment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Lafayette.
Donations may be made in the memory of Bob Dixon to: The Salvation Army (Adult Rehab Center), 601 Webster Street, Oakland oaklandarc.salvationarmy.org
or to Cityteam Oakland, 722 Washington St Oakland, CA 94607 https://www.cityteam.org/oakland
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2019