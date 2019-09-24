|
Robert A. Ellsworth
May 27, 1934 - September 11, 2019Robert "Bob" Ellsworth passed away in his sleep on September 11, 2019 in San Francisco, California at the age of 85. His loving wife and daughter were at his side. Anyone who met Bob realized they were meeting someone with wit, intelligence, grace, and warmth.
He was born on May 27, 1934 in Berkeley, California to Von Theurer Ellsworth and Anna Otilda Lott and built a life-long business there. He attended Berkeley schools: Hillside Elementary; Garfield Junior High (now Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School); Berkeley High; and graduated from UC Berkeley in 1958 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. He then attended law school at UC Hastings College of the Law, graduating in 1962 and passing the California Bar Exam in 1963.
In 1960 Bob started a business partnership on a handshake with his childhood friend David Ruegg, also of Berkeley, that continued until his death. Real estate development and investment was the focus of their work together.
Bob married Patricia Ellsworth (MacLeod) after graduating college and they had two children together, Mark and Dana. In 1987 he married Alexandra "Lexie" McMicking Ellsworth and joined her large welcoming family. His family grew again when his daughter Dana Ellsworth Anhalt, married Jeff Anhalt and gave him two granddaughters.
Bob was a member of the: Orinda Country Club; Family Club; Pacific Union Club; Napa Valley Country Club; and the El Dorado Country Club in Indian Wells.
Bob always believed in giving to others with his funds and his time. He served in many capacities for the community including:
Easter Seal Society of Alameda County (Director, President),
Easter Seal Foundation of Alameda County (Founding Trustee, President)
State Attorney General's Volunteer Advisory Committee (Member),
Commission of the Californias (Member).
Children's Hospital Medical Foundation (Director, Officer)
San Antonio Youth Project (Director, Executive Committee Member)
Bob is survived by his wife Alexandra "Lexie" McMicking Ellsworth, his daughter Dana Ellsworth Anhalt, his son in law Jeff Anhalt and granddaugthers Marina and Kate Anhalt. He is also survived by his dear brother David Ellsworth; nephews John, Walter and Rick; nieces Joan and Heidi; Heidi's son Spencer and niece Linda's family Karin Paget Anderson, Jennifer Paget and Christine Paget. He was predeceased by his beloved son Mark, niece Linda Paget; brother Von and sister Trilis.
Bob was a loving father, husband and friend. He is now in the arms of his beloved son Mark. We will all miss him.
There will be a celebration of his life at Orinda Country Club on November 15th from 1-4pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Eisenhower Health Foundation which can be found online or by mail to Eisenhower Health Foundation, 39000 Bob Hope Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 / 760-773-1888
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019