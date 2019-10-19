|
|
Robert Mitchell Erickson
October 18, 1948 - October 13, 2019It is with broken hearts that we share the sad news of Bob Erickson's passing. He fought a long and arduous battle against prostate cancer and died peacefully surrounded by family. During his last moments, his son Mitchell played his favorite Eric Clapton song on the guitar, Tears in Heaven.
Bob was born in Washington, DC. He represented Arizona State University as a top tennis player and graduated with a degree in Accounting. With his CPA, Bob worked in accounting, and later as Chief Operating Officer of law firms and venture capital companies.
Bob was an avid golfer and an involved member at both Sharon Heights Country Club and The Olympic Club. He had great passion for the relationships he made and worked his whole life to connect the people he met in meaningful ways. He was known by friends and family as a good man who held honesty and integrity as ingrained values. His easy and infectious laugh will long be remembered.
Bob is survived by his wife Catherine Wagner Erickson, daughter Carly Erickson, son Mitchell Erickson and siblings Doug Allen, Julie Fisher, Melanie Allen, and Kim Allen. He is preceded by his parents Dorothy Lagrone Allen and Herman Mitchell Erickson, and his sister Mary Ann Contreras.
Memorial services will be held at St. Bartholomew's Church in San Mateo on Friday, October 25th, 2019 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please donate to .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 20, 2019