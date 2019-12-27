|
Robert Omer Farley
Oct 22, 1928 - Nov 1, 2019Robert Omer "Bob" Farley passed away in his sleep in Arlington, Virginia early in the morning of 1 November 2019. Bob Farley was born in 1928 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Bob lived most of his life in San Francisco where he was a 50-year member of Carpenter's Union Local 22. For more than 40 years he was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in the Richmond District where he served as Congregation President and was instrumental in several important physical improvements including a Gymnasium and ADA-compliant elevator. He was preceded in death by Noreen, his second wife, Jean Wong, his third wife, Deloris his first wife, and Robert Denver FARLEY his oldest son. He is survived by Emanuel Dean FARLEY, Tina McAllister FARLEY, and Robin Lee FARLEY. He is also mourned by many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. In 1991, Bob was the recipient of a heart transplant at California Pacific Medical Center. On his wishes, Robert donated his body to scientific research, honoring the blessing of the medical miracle which prolonged his life more than 28 years.
A celebration of Bob's life will be held at San Francisco's Zion Lutheran Church, 9th Avenue and Anza Street at 1:00pm on Friday January 3rd, 2020. A reception in the Zion Lutheran Church Parish Hall will follow immediately after the service. In lieu of flowers Mr. Farley's family requests that donations be made in his name to the .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020