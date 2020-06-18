Robert Finkelson

Robert Charles Finkelson

April 23, 1952 – June 15, 2020

Robert Charles Finkelson was born in Westerleigh, Staten Island to Anne and Nils Arthur Finkelson.

Robert attended Staten Island Academy high school where he played varsity baseball and basketball before graduating in 1970. He attended Richmond College of Staten Island and attained an Associate's degree in liberal arts.

Robert moved to San Francisco in 1977 to embark on a 33 year career in the foreign exchange market - starting with Barron and Helzel foreign exchange brokers in 1977. He also worked for Lasser Marshall foreign exchange brokers San Francisco and Noonan Astley and Pierce foreign exchange brokers both in San Francisco and Los Angeles before joining the foreign exchange department of Wells Fargo bank in 1997. Robert retired from Wells Fargo on December 31, 2010.

Robert lived in the Marina district of San Francisco for most of his 43 years since leaving Staten Island and was a well-known and much loved member of the San Francisco community. Robert was erudite, had a biting wit and was a great company. He had many close and loyal friends and was loved by everyone lucky enough to make his acquaintance. He will be greatly missed.





