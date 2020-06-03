Robert Charles Foehn



Robert (Bob) C. Foehn passed away at 87 years old in Napa CA after battling a two year illness. Bob was born in San Francisco. He is survived by his loving wife Sheryl, daughters Linda, Lori, and Lisa, stepdaughter Jill, two stepsons Tony and Dino,12 grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Bob graduated from Santa Clara University with an Electrical Engineering Degree. He was President of Bay Electric in San Francisco and held honorable positions within IBEW. He was Vice President of SFECA, and then in 1983 became the head of the SFECA. He also was Secretary and Chairman of the Apprenticeship program which lead him to have an open door to many who were interested in becoming a union electrician.

Bob was a member of Sequoia Yacht Club, Sausalito Yacht Club, St Francis Yacht Club, Grindstone Joe's, and the Calamari Club. Bob had a passion for sailing, he enjoyed cooking, playing domino's, and loved hosting parties. Bob will be missed very much.





