Robert J. Fong Jan. 10, 1942 - Jun. 20, 2019 Robert J. Fong passed away peacefully in his sleep, at the age of 77, in his home in Martinez, CA, his wife Janet by his side.



Robert was born in Burley, Idaho, to Harry and Alice (Chan) Fong. He grew up in Boise, Idaho with his 8 siblings. In 1963, Robert moved to the San Francisco Bay Area and on September 11, 1965, he married Janet L. Fong. They raised three children, settling in Martinez, CA, where he lived for 40 years until his passing.



Robert was predeceased by his parents and two of his brothers, Ray Fong (Elsie) and Richard Fong (Jean). He is survived by his wife, Janet; his children, Bennett Fong (Fred Gill), Valerie Fong (Neal Skapura), and Bryan Burkey Fong (Leigh); and his grandchildren, Adelyn and Ciaran Burkey Fong. He is also survived by his remaining siblings, Hazel Sun (Vic), Edmond Fong, Gilbert Fong (Mae), Gladys Fong, Kathryn Fong (Andy MacInnis), and Jeannie Wong (Wayman), as well as his many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.



A Celebration of Robert's Life will be held on July 3, 2019, from 11am-2pm, at The Brazilian Room in Tilden Regional Park (Berkeley, CA). He will be laid to rest at Oakmont Memorial Park in Lafayette, CA. Memorial donations may be made to the East Bay SPCA.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from June 25 to June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary