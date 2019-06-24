Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oakmont Mortuary - Lafayette
2099 Reliez Valley Rd.
Lafayette, CA 94549
1-925-935-3311
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
The Brazilian Room
Tilden Regional Park
Berkeley, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Fong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Fong


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Fong Obituary
Robert J. Fong

Jan. 10, 1942 - Jun. 20, 2019

Robert J. Fong passed away peacefully in his sleep, at the age of 77, in his home in Martinez, CA, his wife Janet by his side.

Robert was born in Burley, Idaho, to Harry and Alice (Chan) Fong. He grew up in Boise, Idaho with his 8 siblings. In 1963, Robert moved to the San Francisco Bay Area and on September 11, 1965, he married Janet L. Fong. They raised three children, settling in Martinez, CA, where he lived for 40 years until his passing.

Robert was predeceased by his parents and two of his brothers, Ray Fong (Elsie) and Richard Fong (Jean). He is survived by his wife, Janet; his children, Bennett Fong (Fred Gill), Valerie Fong (Neal Skapura), and Bryan Burkey Fong (Leigh); and his grandchildren, Adelyn and Ciaran Burkey Fong. He is also survived by his remaining siblings, Hazel Sun (Vic), Edmond Fong, Gilbert Fong (Mae), Gladys Fong, Kathryn Fong (Andy MacInnis), and Jeannie Wong (Wayman), as well as his many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

A Celebration of Robert's Life will be held on July 3, 2019, from 11am-2pm, at The Brazilian Room in Tilden Regional Park (Berkeley, CA). He will be laid to rest at Oakmont Memorial Park in Lafayette, CA. Memorial donations may be made to the East Bay SPCA.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from June 25 to June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oakmont Mortuary - Lafayette
Download Now