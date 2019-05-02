Robert W. (Bob) Fowler San Francisco, CA

Robert W. (Bob) Fowler, 95, formerly of North Walpole, NH passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019. Bob was born in North Walpole, NH on June 21, 1923, the son of Raymond and Nellie (Rumley) Fowler. He served in the US Air Force for four years. He attended and graduated from Bentley College and Northeastern University, and immediately after college worked in accounting for General Motors Car Finance in Manchester, NH. In the late 50's Bob moved to San Francisco and eventually became chief accountant for KGO Radio & Television (the ABC affiliate) in San Francisco, retiring in 1982.

He is survived by many cousins and predeceased by his parents and sister Jean Fowler.

There will be a funeral mass 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 31st at St. Peter's Church in North Walpole, NH with burial to follow at St. Peter's Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home of Bellows Falls, VT.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary