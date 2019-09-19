|
|
Robert Freidenberg
5/2/1941 - 8/23/2019Bob Freidenberg passed away peacefully with wife, Carol, by his side on August 23, 2019, two days after their 48th Anniversary. He was 78.
Born and raised on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, Bob graduated from the Fieldston School in 1959, then received a bachelor's degree from M.I.T. in Computer Systems Engineering. In 1963, he moved to San Francisco for his first job at I.B.M. and eventually landed at the Bank of America where he worked for 29 years. His work in computer capacity planning earned him the moniker "Bearded Computer Genius".
Bob was witty, intense, passionate, and intellectually curious. He loved classical music and broadway musicals, especially the work of Stephen Sondheim. A cinephile, Bob had an encyclopedic knowledge of film history and hosted a movie screening group out of his home for 18 years. Traveling was one of his passions. He visited Tanzania, Botswana, The Galapagos Islands, Costa Rica, Antarctica, and Mahtowa, Minnesota, and many places in between. He loved nature, was an avid birder, and served as a docent at the Oakland Natural Sciences Museum, and the California Academy of Science in San Francisco.
Bob was appreciated for his quick, dry sense of humor and abundant generosity. He supported his friends and family, and many charities for youth development and environmental protection. He was a dedicated husband, championing his wife's career, foster youth volunteering, and painting. He viewed his greatest achievement to be his role as a devoted and proud father to his son, Eric.
He is survived by his wife Carol, son Eric, sister Kate Kaufman, nephew Guthrie Dolin, cousins Betty Pforzheimer and Burton Strauss, and godchildren Eli Kollman and Sarah Kollman Regnier.
Bob strived to be a good person, and he achieved that goal. He will be loved and sorely missed.
A celebration of his life is planned for Monday October 21, 2 pm at San Francisco Towers, 1661 Pine Street, San Francisco. The family would appreciate any donations in his honor directed to the Oakland Museum (museumca.org) or Larkin Street Youth Services (larkinstreetyouth.org).
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019