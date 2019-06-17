Home

Robert Galvan

Robert Galvan Obituary
Robert John Galvan

Dec 26, 1949 - Jun 15, 2019

Robert John Galvan – born in San Francisco 26 Dec 1949, died in Marin County 15 Jun 2019. Predeceased by his parents, Shirley Maud Work and Robert Donald Love "Galvan". Survived by daughter, Marina Galvan (Sam Sternthall) and their newborn daughter, Anika Sternthall of Haiku, Hawaii, former wife Christine Cruikshank of Haiku, Hawaii, wife Angel Galvan of San Rafael (married 2015), brother Richard Galvan (Rose) of Yachats, Oregon, and brother David Stephenson (Richard Sprott) of Rio Vista, CA. Final arrangements pending coroner's inquest.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 18, 2019
