Robert Gotcher

Robert Edward Lee Gotcher, MD

December 7, 1924 - August 19, 2020

Dr. Robert Edward Lee Gotcher of Hillsborough, California, died peacefully at home on August 19, 2020, surrounded by family. He was born on December 7, 1924 in Fayetteville, Tennessee to Lora Lee and William Gotcher. His family was among the early settlers in this country, arriving in Jamestown, Virginia in 1621.



Bob was raised in Fayetteville during the Great Depression and graduated from Vanderbilt University in 1946. He received his medical degree from Vanderbilt in 1949. Following a psychiatry internship and residency in Cincinnati, he completed a fellowship in child psychiatry at Langley Porter at UCSF. Bob served as a US Navy medical officer in World War II and as a regimental surgeon with the 1st Marine Division in the Korean War.



Bob was married to Sally Adams of Portland, Oregon for 40 years until her death in 1995. They were engaged by the end of their first date and had an extraordinarily happy marriage. They had two children Sara Gotcher Greer (John) and Peter Gotcher (Lennie Moore) both of Hillsborough. Bob's great joy was his seven grandsons, Nick, Robby (Alexandria), Miles, John, Douglas, William and Gray who he proudly featured on his Christmas cards every year. They adored their Poppy.



Professionally, Bob was the Medical Director of the Louisville, Kentucky Child Guidance Clinic and a faculty member at the UCSF Medical School. In 1958, he started his private practice in San Mateo, CA where he cofounded and was President of Peninsula Psychiatric Associates. He specialized in both child and adult psychiatry.



Following his retirement in 1990, Bob was a very active volunteer with a special interest in child welfare. He served as Board President of the Edgewood Center for Children & Families (SF); as a Board Member of Planned Parenthood in San Mateo; as a Board Member of the Vanderbilt Medical Alumni Association; as a Board Member of the Asian Art Museum (SF); and as a Vestry Member at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church in San Mateo. He was a beloved member of the Burlingame Country Club, the Pacific-Union Club and an active member of the Jamestown Society. He was also a respected mentor to many in his community, possessing a great gift for friendship.



Bob was brilliant and the most warm, funny, kind, positive, loving person who enjoyed his blessed and lively 95.5 years enormously. He had many diverse interests, developing expertise in fields ranging from genealogy to Asian art. He donated his collection of museum quality Chinese porcelains to the University of Oregon Art Museum where they were exhibited in a wing that bears his name.



Above all, Bob loved his family who in turn loved him beyond measure.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dr. Robert Gotcher Memorial Scholarship at Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee.





